Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million.

NASDAQ:REPH traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 1,005,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,815. The company has a market capitalization of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPH shares. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

