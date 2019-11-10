RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Price Target Increased to GBX 140 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDI. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RDI Reit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 144 ($1.88).

Get RDI Reit alerts:

Shares of RDI stock opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.67. The stock has a market cap of $503.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. RDI Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.75 ($2.28).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 4.63%. RDI Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.59%.

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.