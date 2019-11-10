Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 591,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Raytheon worth $60,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

NYSE:RTN opened at $215.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.79.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

