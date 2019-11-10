Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Vice Chairman Sells $1,529,242.40 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $1,529,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.52. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

