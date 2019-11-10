Raymond James Increases Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $18.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

SWCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Switch has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $9,508,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 673,343 shares of company stock worth $10,871,091. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Switch by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

