Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Raven Industries were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 155,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.