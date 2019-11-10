Rate3 (RTE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148,796.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Rate3 has a market cap of $936,023.00 and approximately $148,796.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $672.82 or 0.07430335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail, Ethfinex, DDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, BitForex, FCoin, HADAX, ABCC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

