QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Up 20.2%

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) were up 20.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.31, approximately 2,525,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 700,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on QuinStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $409,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,887.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in QuinStreet by 83.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $84,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

