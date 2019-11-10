Quant Hits Market Cap of $79.50 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $6.59 or 0.00074324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last week, Quant has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $79.50 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00381352 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008181 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

