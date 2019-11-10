Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lowered by Analyst

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

ESPR stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,702,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,652,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,397,123.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,528.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 167,500 shares of company stock worth $5,943,925. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,543,000 after purchasing an additional 489,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.2% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 655,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,898,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

