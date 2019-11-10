Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Increased by Analyst

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

NYSE ZBH opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,244 shares of company stock worth $5,621,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

