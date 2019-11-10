Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Inogen Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

INGN has been the subject of several other reports. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. Inogen has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

In other news, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $235,737.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $192,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Inogen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Inogen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Inogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

