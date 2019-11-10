Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE LL opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael L. Reeves bought 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

