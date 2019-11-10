Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for HD Supply Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for HD Supply in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $51.00 price objective on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

HD Supply stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in HD Supply by 16.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in HD Supply by 66.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in HD Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

