Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $15.10 on Friday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 176.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 58.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

