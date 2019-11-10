Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut by Analyst

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

