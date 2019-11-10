Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for ScanSource, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ScanSource in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCSC. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $33.88 on Friday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 74.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ScanSource by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.