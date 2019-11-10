Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issued By B. Riley

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brooks Automation in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $203,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,145 shares of company stock valued at $583,165. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

