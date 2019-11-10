Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $322,379.00 and approximately $2,510.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00007467 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.15 or 0.07412086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015384 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00048774 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 476,553 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.