PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 57.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 96.7% against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $174,981.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00794903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00228096 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00087483 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003552 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

