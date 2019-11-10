Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,264 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.22% of Phillips 66 worth $98,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

