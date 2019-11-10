Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,582 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Exelon worth $50,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

