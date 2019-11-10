Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 16,133 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 1.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $123,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.20.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,573 shares of company stock worth $1,698,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.95. The stock had a trading volume of 151,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,284. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

