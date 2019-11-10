ProxyNode (PRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $347.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $137,162.00 and approximately $347.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00779130 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000730 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000703 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 140,297,144 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.