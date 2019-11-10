Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.89 ($19.64).

Shares of PSM opened at €13.41 ($15.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.39. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a twelve month high of €18.46 ($21.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

