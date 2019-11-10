ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.06% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

UCC stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $121.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.45.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

