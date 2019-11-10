Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $120.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,372. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,750 shares of company stock worth $11,216,850. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

