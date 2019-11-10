Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 105.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.74.

Shares of T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 18,270,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,604,307. The company has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.