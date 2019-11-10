Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 300.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 164,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,810 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. 430,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,583. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.