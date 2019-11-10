PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PPDF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.80 price objective on shares of PPDAI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised PPDAI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPDAI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.18.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

NYSE:PPDF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 788,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. PPDAI Group has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 52.42%. PPDAI Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPDF. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.