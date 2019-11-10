Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Power Financial stock opened at C$32.48 on Wednesday. Power Financial has a 12-month low of C$25.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Power Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Power Financial

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

