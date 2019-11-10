Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.16. Post reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Post.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

NYSE:POST traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.60. 378,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,241. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. Post has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

