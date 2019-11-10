POA (POA) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. POA has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $148,619.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POA has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and Binance.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

