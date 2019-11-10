Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,701. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $697.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $3.50 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.