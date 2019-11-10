PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One PlayGame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 24% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $332,981.00 and $924.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00225905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.01509873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00121536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 933,574,311 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

