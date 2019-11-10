Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 735% from the average daily volume of 64 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $670,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 116.81%.

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

