Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVTL. William Blair downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of PVTL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 416,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,811. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $24.39.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $92,134.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 467.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,582 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,626,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,385,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,809,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,157,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

