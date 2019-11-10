Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0094

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Pirl has a total market cap of $542,909.00 and approximately $6,414.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 57,894,974 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

