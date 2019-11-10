Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Redfin Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Redfin from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of RDFN traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 3,360,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,061. Redfin has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Redfin by 21.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,134 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 510.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 131,195 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 291.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,968 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $122,218.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $79,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock worth $2,636,734 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

