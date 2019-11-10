Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $66.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,514,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,352,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,339. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,442,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

