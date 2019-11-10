Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,605.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,470,897.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,920.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

