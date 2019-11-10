Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Fate Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.81. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 857,143 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,417 shares of company stock valued at $536,649. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

