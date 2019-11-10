Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.25% and a negative net margin of 147.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.26. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.
In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
