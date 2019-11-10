Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.25% and a negative net margin of 147.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.26. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

