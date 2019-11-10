Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 112,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

NYSE:PM opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.