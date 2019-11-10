PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,287,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,338,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.32. PG&E has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

