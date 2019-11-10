PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) Trading Down 40%

PFO Global Inc (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ)’s stock price fell 40% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 108,726 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72,483,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

PFO Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ)

PFO Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use.

