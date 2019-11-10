Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Announces Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perficient updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.58 EPS.
NASDAQ PRFT opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.
In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
