Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Announces Earnings Results

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perficient updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Perficient has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Securities assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

