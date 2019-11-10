Perceptron (PRCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Perceptron had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.00 and a beta of 0.91. Perceptron has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRCP shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Perceptron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

