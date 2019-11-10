Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.02, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $185.70.

Several research analysts have commented on PEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $1,193,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,026 shares of company stock worth $6,984,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

