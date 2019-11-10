Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.02, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $185.70.
Several research analysts have commented on PEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.
