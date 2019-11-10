PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 238.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 71.8% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 113,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 30.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 153,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,153.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $408.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

